Lenny Kravitz Brings Back Iconic Giant Scarf in TikTok Debut

Lenny Kravitz has made a triumphant return to TikTok, showcasing his famous oversized scarf in his very first post on the platform. The musician first donned the accessory back in 2012, and it quickly became a viral sensation, spawning countless memes. Kravitz even defended his fashion choice during a 2018 interview with Jimmy Fallon, attributing the creation of the scarf to a designer who gifted it to him.

In his TikTok debut, Kravitz struts down the road, exclaiming, “Grab your big scarf – it’s the first day of fall!” He completes the look with shades and a brown leather jacket, truly embracing his signature style. The video caption includes hashtags such as #autumn and #scarves, reflecting the seasonal theme.

Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their support for Kravitz’s fashion statement. One fan wrote, “Lenny’s scarf can be as big as he wants. He is Lenny Freakin’ Kravitz!” Another fan marveled at the entrance, calling it “the best entrance to TikTok ever.”

During his interview with Fallon, Kravitz admitted that he couldn’t escape the viral memes surrounding his iconic scarf. People on the internet often edited the images to make the accessory appear even larger. Kravitz explained that he initially wore the scarf to protect his throat while shopping for groceries in the hot weather of the Bahamas, where he resides.

Kravitz’s performance at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas further solidified his status as a fashion icon and talented musician. With his return to TikTok, fans can expect more glimpses of his unique style and perhaps even more iconic fashion choices in the future.

