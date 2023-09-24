Lenny Kravitz Embraces Viral Craziness with TikTok Debut and Iconic Brown Scarf

Lenny Kravitz made his TikTok debut, showcasing the return of his famous brown scarf that went viral over a decade ago to welcome the arrival of fall. The multi-talented artist delighted fans incorporating his most viral accessory into a hilarious TikTok video.

Kravitz, known for his unique fashion sense as much as his music, has become synonymous with the fall season, much like Justin Timberlake and the month of May or Mariah Carey and the Christmas season. The viral scarf has been a fixture on social media since 2012, gaining popularity through meme makers who increased the scarf’s size in reshared images.

In his TikTok video, Kravitz is finally fully aware of the epic proportions of his clothing choice. As he walks towards the camera, he proclaims, “Grab your big scarf, it’s the first day of fall.” Despite initially referring to it as a “little scarf” to protect himself from the cold, Kravitz has now embraced the exaggerated dimensions and humor surrounding his iconic accessory.

The singer’s TikTok video quickly gained traction, amassing over 4 million views and more than 100,000 followers. Fans were thrilled to witness Kravitz’s playful and self-aware approach to the viral sensation surrounding his scarf.

Now, the challenge for Kravitz is how to follow up such a successful debut on the TikTok platform. With his first post capturing the attention of millions, he faces the exciting yet daunting task of maintaining the momentum and keeping his audience engaged.

