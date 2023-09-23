The Legendary Lenny Kravitz and His Iconic Scarf

Lenny Kravitz is not only known for his remarkable talent as a singer, songwriter, and style icon, but also for the gigantic scarf that has captured the hearts and imaginations of the masses. In 2012, Kravitz made a fashion statement wearing a cozy, oversized scarf while running errands on a chilly New York City day. Little did he know that this fashion choice would become a viral sensation and the subject of countless memes.

Over the years, Kravitz has embraced the internet’s fascination with his legendary scarf. He has humorously acknowledged its size, but also pointed out that the internet has exaggerated its enormity. In an interview with GQ, he explained that the scarf was indeed big, but not as massive as it appeared in certain images. He also mentioned that the scarf served a practical purpose to keep him warm in the cold weather.

Living in the Bahamas for most of the year, Kravitz experiences a different kind of climate compared to the colder temperatures of New York. However, he has a special connection to New York and its distinct seasons. In 2019, he and his daughter Zoë visited the island of Eleuthera, where his grandfather grew up, as part of a collaboration with filmmaker Eliot Rausch and luggage brand Tumi.

Recently, Kravitz made a triumphant return to the internet spotlight launching his TikTok account on the first day of autumn. In his debut video, he encourages viewers to “grab your big scarf” as a nod to his infamous fashion statement. While it remains unknown where the video was filmed, one thing is clear – Kravitz is more than willing to play along with the internet and give his fans exactly what they want.

