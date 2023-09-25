Lenny Kravitz Makes Epic TikTok Debut with Infamous Scarf

Lenny Kravitz embraced the start of Fall in an iconic fashion on the first day of the season. The rock legend and actor took to TikTok for the first time, and in doing so, resurrected his viral massive scarf. The TikTok clip showed Kravitz donning the scarf as he strolled through a park, uttering the now-famous words, “Grab your big scarf. It’s the first day of Fall.”

Unsurprisingly, the comment section of the TikTok was filled with amusing and enthusiastic responses. Some users likened Kravitz to their ultimate fall icon, with comments like “Lenny Kravitz is our Mariah Carey for fall.” Others simply marveled at his enduring attractiveness, exclaiming, “How is he still so freaking hot?”

The infamous scarf itself became a meme when Kravitz was first spotted wearing it. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018, Kravitz explained his reasoning for wearing such a large scarf. Living in the Bahamas, he said, he was accustomed to hot weather and wore the scarf as a protective measure for his throat while running errands.

Although he may be new to TikTok, Kravitz has an active presence on Instagram. His feed is filled with visually stunning photos from both past and present, showcasing his seemingly ageless appearance. Prepare to be amazed and maybe even a little envious when scrolling through his photos.

In conclusion, Lenny Kravitz’s TikTok debut with his infamous scarf marks an epic start to Fall. With his charm and timeless style, he continues to captivate audiences and remind us all why he is a true rock legend.

