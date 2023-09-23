Lenny Kravitz Makes His Debut on TikTok, Bringing Back His Iconic Scarf

Legendary singer-songwriter and actor Lenny Kravitz has officially joined TikTok. In his debut on the social media platform, Kravitz brought back his viral giant scarf to celebrate the arrival of the autumn season. The oversized brown neckwear has become the inspiration for countless memes since Kravitz was photographed wearing it in 2012 while running errands in New York City.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018, Kravitz jokingly acknowledged his viral meme status. He explained that he wore the scarf to protect his throat while shopping for groceries in hot weather in the Bahamas. Fallon playfully pointed out that the scarf was more like a blanket due to its large size, and Kravitz admitted that he had no idea it would attract paparazzi attention.

This summer, Kravitz shared a series of steamy photos on Instagram, showcasing his fashion sense and rockstar physique. Most recently, he made his presence known on TikTok, urging viewers to grab their own big scarves on the first day of fall.

Lenny Kravitz’s foray into TikTok marks another milestone for the singer, who continues to captivate audiences with his talent and unique style. With his debut on the platform, he is sure to bring his signature flair to the TikTok community.

