New Netflix Rom-Com “Too Much” Adds Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe as Leads

Netflix’s highly anticipated romantic comedy series, “Too Much,” has just announced the addition of Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe as the lead actors. Created Lena Dunham and her husband, musician Luis Felber, the show follows the story of Jessica (played Stalter), a workaholic in her mid-30s who has distanced herself from loved ones after a failed relationship.

Seeking solace and a fresh start, Jessica decides to take a job in London, vowing to live a life of solitude reminiscent of a Bronte sister. However, fate intervenes when she crosses paths with Felix (played Sharpe), a character described as less of the charming Hugh Grant in “Notting Hill” and more of Hugh Grant’s drunken roommate. Despite the chaos it brings, their undeniable connection forces them to confront their past mistakes and face the challenges that love entails.

Speaking about the project, Lena Dunham expressed her excitement, stating that “Too Much” is a show dear to her heart. She credits her favorite actors, Meg and Will, for their genius performances and acknowledges the support received from Working Title and Netflix in bringing her vision to life. Dunham aims to create a romantic comedy that not only brings joy but also portrays the complexities of real life.

Lena Dunham is renowned for her work on shows like “Girls” and “Camping,” and she directed the critically acclaimed “Catherine Called Birdy” starring Bella Ramsey. Alongside Dunham and Felber, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner serve as executive producers, drawing on their experience from the hit romantic comedy “Love, Actually.” Additional executive producers include Michael P. Cohen, Surian Fletcher-Jones, and Bruce Eric Kaplan, with Camilla Bray as a producer.

“Too Much” is a 10-part half-hour series produced A Working Title Television and Good Thing Going Production. The production will commence in the United Kingdom in 2024, under the umbrella of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Fans eagerly await the release of this captivating and relatable romantic comedy.