Lena Dunham and Luis Felber Collaborate on New Rom-Com Series for Netflix

Lena Dunham, known for her hit series “Girls,” has partnered with her husband, Luis Felber, to create a captivating romantic comedy series called “Too Much” for Netflix. The show follows the intriguing story of Jessica, a workaholic in her mid-30s, as she navigates relationships and personal growth. Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe have been cast to star in the series.

In “Too Much,” Jessica finds herself dealing with the aftermath of a broken relationship, which leads her to isolate herself from the world. In an attempt to start anew, she decides to take a job in London, hoping to embrace a life of solitude akin to the Brontë sisters. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Felix, a charismatic yet complicated individual. Their connection proves to be both unavoidable and problematic as they face obstacles and confront the question of whether Americans and Brits truly speak the same language. “Too Much” presents a heartfelt and relatable expat rom-com for those who may have lost faith in love but secretly hope for its existence.

Dunham takes on the roles of writer and director for the series, while Felber provides original music. They serve as executive producers alongside a stellar team including Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Michael Cohen, Surian Fletcher-Jones, and Bruce Eric Kaplan. Camilla Bray acts as the producer for the 10-episode series, which is a collaboration between Universal International Studios’ Working Title Television and Dunham’s Good Thing Going banner.

“Too Much” marks Dunham’s first series creation since the HBO show “Camping,” which aired for one season in 2018. The talented actress and filmmaker gained widespread recognition through her critically acclaimed series “Girls,” which ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2017. Recently, Dunham has expanded her repertoire with the films “Sharp Stick” and “Catherine Called Birdy,” both released in 2022.

Megan Stalter, known for her role in the Max comedy “Hacks,” has been chosen to portray the complex character of Jessica. Stalter’s comedic prowess and talent have made her a sought-after actress in the industry. Alongside her acting career, she is also a renowned stand-up comedian and creator of popular online comedy content.

Will Sharpe, who gained acclaim for his role in HBO’s “The White Lotus,” will play the enigmatic Felix. Sharpe’s impressive portfolio includes appearances in series such as “Casualty,” “Giri/Haji,” and “Flowers,” where he also demonstrated his skills as a creator and director. Additionally, Sharpe has written and directed projects like “Landscapers” and “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.”

The collaboration between Dunham, Felber, Stalter, and Sharpe promises to deliver an engaging and unique romantic comedy experience. “Too Much” is set to captivate audiences with its witty writing, original music, and the undeniable chemistry of its talented cast.