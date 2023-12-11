New Rom-Com Series Starring Lena Dunham Coming to Netflix

A brand-new romantic comedy series is in the works at Netflix, featuring actress Lena Dunham and her husband Luis Felber. The upcoming show, titled “Too Much,” will follow the journey of Jessica, a workaholic from New York who moves to London after a failed relationship. While navigating her new life in the United Kingdom, she unexpectedly forms a unique bond with Felix, a talented musician.

The central theme of the series revolves around the question of whether Americans and Brits truly speak the same language. This charming rom-com aims to explore cultural differences and language barriers while highlighting the universal themes of love, joy, and the complexities of life.

Dunham expressed her excitement and personal investment in the project, stating, “This show is incredibly dear to my heart. Created alongside my husband Luis and featuring my favorite actors, the brilliant Meg and Will, as well as a team of talented friends. Partnering with Working Title, the creators of the romantic comedies that influenced me, has been a dream come true. Netflix has shown immense support for our vision, which is to bring a romantic comedy to life that makes viewers root for love while reflecting the challenges we all face.”

Scheduled to begin production in 2024, “Too Much” will be written and directed Dunham herself, with original music composed Felber. The series will mark Dunham’s first project since her last TV series, “Camping,” and will showcase her signature blend of humor, wit, and relatable storytelling. Dunham gained recognition for her hit show “Girls,” which she created and starred in.

Prepare to fall in love and laugh along with Jessica and Felix as they embark on their romantic and comedic journey in “Too Much,” coming soon to Netflix.