Lena Dunham’s New Rom-Com Series Coming to Netflix

Lena Dunham is bringing a brand-new romantic comedy series to Netflix, featuring Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe as the lead stars. Titled “Too Much,” this 10-episode series will be Dunham’s first project since her HBO series “Camping” aired in 2018. Production is set to begin in the UK in 2024.

“Too Much” follows the story of Jessica, a workaholic in her mid-30s from New York who is struggling to recover from a broken relationship. Feeling isolated, she decides to take a job in London, hoping to live a solitary life. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when she meets Felix, a charming but unconventional character. Their connection is undeniable, even though it brings more complications than solutions. The series explores the question of whether Americans and Brits truly speak the same language when it comes to love.

Lena Dunham expressed her excitement for the project, stating, “This show is very personal to me. It was created with my husband Luis and cast with my favorite actors, Meg and Will, alongside other talented friends. Working with Netflix and partnering with Working Title has been incredibly supportive of our vision to create a romantic comedy that captures the complexities of life.”

The official character descriptions reveal that Jessica, once full of light, has had her confidence shaken life’s challenges. Felix, on the other hand, is a perpetual 35-year-old with a punk-like appearance and a troubled past. Born in the UK and raised between English boarding schools and Japan, he feels like he doesn’t quite belong anywhere.

“Too Much” is written and directed Lena Dunham, featuring original music her husband Luis Felber. The series is produced Universal International Studios’ Working Title Television and Dunham’s Good Thing Going banner. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Michael P. Cohen, Surian Fletcher-Jones, and Bruce Eric Kaplan serve as executive producers, while Camilla Bray takes on the role of producer. Production for the series is set to begin in 2024.

This exciting news was first reported Variety.