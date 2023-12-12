New Series “Lost in Translation” Explores the Language of Love

In an exciting new collaboration, Lena Dunham and her husband Luis Felber are teaming up to produce the upcoming series “Lost in Translation.” Set to be released on Netflix, the show will feature notable talents Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe in key roles.

The story revolves around Jessica, a mid-thirties workaholic from New York who is trying to pick up the pieces after a heartbreaking relationship. Determined to find solace, she accepts a job in London, intending to lead a solitary life. However, her plans take a sudden turn when she meets Felix, played Sharpe. As they embark on their journey together, they discover that the age-old question still lingers: Do Americans and Brits truly speak the same language?

Described as “an expat rom-com for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is,” “Lost in Translation” promises to be a refreshing take on the complexities of modern relationships. It delves into the challenges faced individuals from different cultures and backgrounds, emphasizing the universal theme of love’s triumph over adversity.

Dunham, acclaimed for her work in creating the hit HBO series “Girls” and directing films such as “Tiny Furniture” and “Catherine Called Birdy,” expressed her enthusiasm for the project. She stated that “Lost in Translation” is a deeply personal endeavor, created in collaboration with her husband and featuring her favorite actors, Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe. Dunham revealed her excitement about partnering with Working Title, a production company known for their iconic romantic comedies.

The 10-episode series is set to begin production in the United Kingdom in 2024. Much like her earlier works, Dunham will have a hand in directing, while Felber will contribute original music to the show. The production will be a joint effort between Working Title Television, a part of Universal International Studios, and Dunham’s Good Thing Going.

With executive producers including Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Michael P. Cohen, Surian Fletcher-Jones, and Bruce Eric Kaplan, “Lost in Translation” is poised to captivate audiences with its heartfelt narrative, relatable characters, and the universal language of love.