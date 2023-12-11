Lena Dunham Returns to Television with New Romantic Comedy Series

Summary: Lena Dunham, creator of the hit series “Girls,” is making her way back to television with a new romantic comedy series titled “Too Much.” The ten-episode show, which will be available on Netflix, stars Megan Stalter as Jessica, a workaholic from New York who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after a breakup. Set in London, Jessica meets Felix, played Will Sharpe, who challenges her beliefs about love. Dunham is not only the writer and director of the series but also co-created it with her husband, Luis Felber. Alongside them, a team of talented producers and executives, including Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, are working on the project. Production is set to begin in the UK in 2024, and each episode will span 30 minutes.

In an official statement, Dunham expressed her excitement about the project, saying, “This is a show that is very close to my heart. Netflix has been so deeply supportive of the vision, which is to create a romantic comedy that makes us root for love, brings joy, but also has the jagged edges of life.” Dunham’s series is described as an “ex-pat rom-com for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is.”

The characters in the show, Jessica and Felix, have been given intriguing descriptions. Jessica is portrayed as someone who has lost her inner light due to life’s circumstances, while Felix, a British musician, is an eternal 18-year-old struggling to find his place in the world. The series aims to explore themes of trust, self-discovery, and the possibility of finding love when least expected.

With her previous success in television, Lena Dunham’s return with “Too Much” has already generated anticipation among fans. The combination of a talented cast, a relatable storyline, and Dunham’s unique approach to storytelling promises to deliver an engaging and heartfelt romantic comedy series. As production begins in 2024, viewers can look forward to discovering if true love is indeed possible, even in the most unexpected circumstances.