Lena Dunham Announces New Netflix Rom-Com

Lena Dunham, known for her work on the hit series Girls, is set to make a return with a brand new romantic comedy on Netflix titled “Too Much.” The show will follow the story of Jessica, a workaholic New Yorker in her mid-thirties, who is trying to navigate life after a devastating breakup.

After her relationship falls apart, Jessica embarks on a journey of self-discovery, indulging in bad behavior and searching for meaning. In a twist of fate, she finds herself in London, where she meets Felix, a charismatic and unconventional man who takes her on a wild ride. Despite their connection being unconventional and often problematic, they can’t help but be drawn to each other.

Described as an “ex-pat” romantic comedy, “Too Much” explores the idea of whether true love is still possible in a world filled with heartache and disappointment. Lena Dunham will not only be writing and directing the series but will also executive produce it alongside her husband, Luis Felber.

The cast of the show includes Megan Stalter, known for her role in Hacks, as Jessica, and Will Sharpe, recently seen in The White Lotus Season 2, as Felix. Their chemistry is expected to be electric, bringing to life the complex dynamic between the two characters.

In addition to Dunham’s involvement, the show features original music composed Felber, adding a unique and personal touch to the project. “Too Much” marks Dunham’s first series since HBO’s Camping and promises to be a fresh and captivating addition to the rom-com genre.

Fans of Lena Dunham’s previous work can expect an exploration of love, heartbreak, and the complexities of relationships in “Too Much.” As the show delves into the lives of its characters, it raises thought-provoking questions about trust and the fear of vulnerability.

With an impressive team of producers and a talented cast, “Too Much” is a highly anticipated series that is sure to captivate audiences with its relatable and compelling storylines. Stay tuned for its release on Netflix!