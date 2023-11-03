TikTok Owner Launches Lemon8 App to Compete with Pinterest and Instagram, But Struggles to Gain Traction

Despite the efforts of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, to establish its Lemon8 app as a potential competitor to Pinterest and Instagram in the U.S., the app has not achieved significant success. App store market intelligence provider Appfigures recently released data revealing that Lemon8 has only accumulated around 2.6 million downloads in the U.S. since its launch earlier this year.

ByteDance had hoped to leverage its massive TikTok audience to help promote Lemon8 as a potential backup plan in the event of a TikTok ban in the U.S. Influencers on TikTok began endorsing the app in the first quarter of the year, describing it as a “cute” and “aesthetically pleasing” lifestyle community that combines the features of Pinterest and Instagram.

While Lemon8 has enjoyed popularity in Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia, it struggled to gain traction until April 2020 when monthly installs surged from less than a thousand to 13,000. The app achieved its highest monthly downloads of 292,000 in July 2021 and reached another peak of 1.5 million downloads in July 2022, resulting in a total of 10.6 million downloads for the year.

ByteDance quietly introduced Lemon8 to the U.S. and U.K. markets this year and employed creator marketing to boost its visibility. However, Lemon8 failed to see robust growth in the U.S., even after creators on TikTok posted positively about the app, with some expressing intent to download it in case TikTok faced a ban.

Although Lemon8 received positive reviews on TikTok, these videos were not marked as sponsored content, creating the impression that the app was growing organically through word-of-mouth recommendations. However, with TikTok not being banned in the U.S. as initially speculated, the need for Lemon8 as a replacement has diminished. Furthermore, the majority of Lemon8’s installs came in spikes rather than indicating a continuous upward trend, potentially driven the viral effect of TikTok.

While the app has achieved a ranking of No. 2 in the Lifestyle category on the U.S. App Store, it currently sits at No. 70 on the Top Apps Chart. Lemon8’s usage is likely lower than its download figures suggest, as downloads do not necessarily equate to active users. In comparison, TikTok had over 150 million monthly active users in the U.S. as of March 2023.

Despite these challenges, ByteDance may still attempt to boost Lemon8’s traction in the U.S. leveraging TikTok. Reports have indicated that TikTok is developing a feature allowing users to sync their Lemon8 posts to TikTok and utilize its editor to add sounds and music. However, TikTok has not commented on these speculations.

As of the most recent market intelligence data from data.ai, Lemon8 has accumulated approximately 25 million worldwide downloads, with its largest markets being Japan (7.6 million), Thailand (6.5 million), and the U.S. (2.6 million).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Lemon8?

Lemon8 is an app developed ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, that aims to compete with platforms like Pinterest and Instagram providing a lifestyle community with aesthetically pleasing content and curation.

Q: How many downloads has Lemon8 received in the U.S.?

According to Appfigures, Lemon8 has accumulated approximately 2.6 million downloads in the U.S. since its launch earlier this year.

Q: How did ByteDance promote Lemon8?

ByteDance leveraged influencers on TikTok to promote Lemon8, with creators posting positively about the app in videos and describing its features as “cute” and “aesthetically pleasing.”

Q: Is Lemon8 available only in the U.S.?

No, Lemon8 was initially launched in Japan in 2020 and gained popularity in other Eastern markets like Thailand and Indonesia. It was later introduced to the U.S. and the U.K. this year.

Q: Has Lemon8 been successful in replacing TikTok?

No, despite its efforts, Lemon8 has not achieved the level of success needed to replace TikTok in the event of a ban. TikTok continues to thrive with over 150 million monthly active users in the U.S. as of March 2023.

Q: Are there any plans to integrate TikTok with Lemon8?

There have been speculations that TikTok is developing a feature allowing users to sync their Lemon8 posts to TikTok and utilize its editor for adding sounds and music. However, TikTok has not officially commented on these rumors.