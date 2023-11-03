New Social Media App Lemon8 Struggles to Gain Traction in U.S.

Despite high hopes and a strong influencer marketing campaign, Lemon8, the Pinterest-slash-Instagram competitor owned TikTok parent company ByteDance, is facing challenges in gaining popularity in the U.S. market. According to data from app store market intelligence provider Appfigures, Lemon8 has only garnered around 2.6 million downloads in the U.S. since its launch earlier this year.

Initially, ByteDance viewed Lemon8 as a potential backup plan in case TikTok faced a ban in the U.S. To boost its growth, influencers on TikTok promoted the app to their followers, describing it as “cute” and “aesthetically pleasing,” likening it to a combination of Pinterest and Instagram. However, this marketing strategy did not translate into significant user adoption.

While Lemon8 experienced success in other countries like Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia, where it gained millions of downloads, its expansion into the U.S. and the U.K. has been met with lukewarm reception. Despite reaching its all-time high for monthly downloads in July 2022 with 1.5 million, the app’s overall performance in the U.S. has been relatively modest.

The lackluster growth of Lemon8 can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, TikTok did not face a ban in the U.S., diminishing the need for a replacement app. Additionally, the app’s popularity mainly came from viral spikes rather than a sustained trend, possibly fueled the viral effect of TikTok. Furthermore, the total number of downloads falls significantly short when compared to TikTok’s massive user base of over 150 million monthly active users in the U.S.

Although there is a possibility that ByteDance could leverage TikTok to boost Lemon8’s traction in the U.S., such as incorporating features that allow users to sync their Lemon8 posts and add music using TikTok’s editor, the success of this strategy remains uncertain.

In conclusion, Lemon8’s struggle to gain traction in the highly competitive U.S. social media market highlights the challenges faced new entrants in the industry. With fierce competition from established platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest, building a user base and sustaining growth prove to be a daunting task for Lemon8.

