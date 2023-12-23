Lele Pons and Anitta Embrace Unconventional Skiing Style in Aspen

Lele Pons and Anitta recently made headlines for their unique skiing adventure in Aspen, Colorado. The two singers, known for their bold and unconventional antics, decided to embrace a different approach to the popular winter sport.

Instead of donning traditional ski apparel, Lele and Anitta opted for a daring and eye-catching look. They wrapped themselves in white towels, braving the freezing temperatures of up to 33°F. Not only did they wrap the towels around their bodies, but they also covered their heads, giving them a distinct and unexpected appearance.

The duo didn’t let their unconventional outfit stop them from hitting the slopes. With towels in hand and bottles of champagne as accessories, Lele and Anitta fearlessly slid down the mountains. Their video, shared on social media platforms, quickly went viral and garnered over 600,000 likes.

Their fans and followers were in awe of their unconventional skiing style. Comments poured in, expressing admiration for their audacity and wondering how they managed to keep their towels secure during their descent. Supporters hailed them as icons and showered them with love and praise.

Aspen, Colorado, is a popular destination for celebrities during the winter season. The city attracts not only skiing enthusiasts but also those in search of luxury and relaxation. Mariah Carey is another celebrity who frequents Aspen during the Christmas holidays, adding to the city’s celebrity allure.

Lele Pons and Anitta’s unconventional skiing adventure showcases their fearless and adventurous spirit. Their ability to make a statement while enjoying a popular winter sport has captivated their followers and solidified their status as trendsetters in the entertainment industry.