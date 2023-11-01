Final Farewell to Grizzly’s: A Trip Down Memory Lane

The time had come to bid farewell to an old friend, Grizzly’s. As the bulldozers arrived to make way for the new Boulder Tap House, we knew it was our last chance to relive all the memories we had created within those walls. With folding lawn chairs, a card table, and even our own wine glasses and utensils, we transformed the empty space into our makeshift dining area.

Rick Lampton, the owner of Grizzly’s, graciously allowed us to have one last dining experience before the construction took over. Although the restaurant had been leveled, the spirits of the past remained as we shared stories and laughter with our good friends. Rick, serving us with his usual grace and expertise, made sure we felt right at home.

Throughout the years, Grizzly’s had become more than just a place to eat. It was a gathering spot for our regular crew and assorted guests, where we enjoyed great conversations, delicious food, and impeccable service. After every Wisconsin-Superior basketball game, we would find ourselves at Grizzly’s, reminiscing about the game and celebrating victories. It was a cherished tradition that will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

Among the fond memories we shared, there was one person who stood out – Harriet, the diminutive hostess. With a keen eye, she would notice the tiniest peanut shell or popcorn kernel on the floor near our table. We’d hold our breath, knowing that Harriet’s watchful gaze meant trouble. Oh, how we miss her presence and her strict cleanliness standards.

As we look forward to the future, eagerly awaiting the opening of the Boulder Tap House, we will always remember the good times we had at Grizzly’s. The restaurant may be gone, but the memories will continue to live on. Grizzly’s and Rick Lampton have not only served our community but have also provided us with a place where we could bond, laugh, and create lasting friendships.

So, as we say our final goodbyes and close this chapter of our lives, we carry with us the joy and laughter that Grizzly’s has brought us. It’s true what they say – the past is in the past, and the future is ahead of us. Farewell, Grizzly’s, and thank you for the memories.

FAQs

1. When will the Boulder Tap House open?

The Boulder Tap House is expected to open in late January or early February.

2. What made Grizzly’s so special?

Grizzly’s was more than just a restaurant; it was a place where friends gathered, shared stories, and enjoyed great food and service.

3. Will the memories of Grizzly’s be forgotten?

No, the memories of Grizzly’s will continue to live on in the hearts of those who experienced its warmth and hospitality.