Exciting Collaborations in “LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular”

Summary

The second part of the “LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular” special is set to air on Tuesday, December 19th, wrapping up the two-night event. This special features surprising collaborations between special guests NeNe Leakes, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne, and Rob Riggle, as they pair up with fan-favorite former contestants. Viewers have the option to stream the special on FuboTV and DirecTV Stream, both of which offer free trials.

Thrilling Partnerships and Exciting Challenges

Prepare yourself for unexpected twists and exciting surprises as “LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular” brings together a star-studded lineup for some creative fun. Returning fan-favorites contestants David Guedes, Caleb Schilling, Krystle Starr, and Randal Wilson are teaming up with celebrities NeNe Leakes, Marshawn Lynch, Kelly Osbourne, and Rob Riggle to tackle thrilling holiday-themed challenges.

Streaming Options Without Cable

For those looking to watch “LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular” without a cable subscription, streaming services such as FuboTV and DirecTV Stream come to the rescue. Both platforms offer free trials, allowing viewers a chance to enjoy the special without any additional cost.

DirecTV Stream: A Plethora of Content

If you opt for DirecTV Stream, you gain access to an extensive collection of content. Offering both live and on-demand streaming, the platform boasts over 75 live TV channels to cater to various entertainment preferences.

FuboTV: A Cord-Cutter’s Dream

Designed for cord-cutters who want to experience live TV and sports without the hassle of traditional cable subscriptions, FuboTV proves to be an excellent choice. With over 100 channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and local channels, FuboTV offers an over-the-top internet live TV streaming service. Additionally, it provides DVR storage space, ensuring that you never miss your favorite shows or sporting events again.

So, whether you’re a die-hard LEGO fan or simply looking for some exciting holiday entertainment, “LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular” promises to deliver. Tune in to the second part of this special event on FOX at 8 p.m. EST or stream it for free on FuboTV and DirecTV Stream to be a part of the imaginative world of LEGO creations and collaborations.