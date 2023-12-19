Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular returns with a star-studded lineup

Lego Masters is back with a delightful holiday twist – the Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular! This highly anticipated event, airing on Fox, promises two nights of dazzling brick-building challenges and heartwarming moments. And this time, some notable celebrities will be joining the fun!

Prepare to be entertained as actress and reality star NeNe Leakes, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, reality star Kelly Osbourne, and actor Rob Riggle team up with fan-favorite former contestants. Their mission? To compete in holiday-themed challenges, showcasing their creativity and skills, all for a good cause. Each celebrity contestant will be playing for a charity close to their heart, adding an extra layer of meaning and purpose to the competition.

Hosting the Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular is the charismatic Will Arnett, whose humor and wit bring an extra sparkle to the show. The judging panel will feature the esteemed “Brickmasters” Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, who will critique and evaluate the brick creations with precision and expertise.

Last year’s Holiday Bricktacular was a tremendous success, captivating audiences for three nights straight. Previous celebrity participants included the late Leslie Jordan, Robin Thicke, Cheryl Hines, and Finesse Mitchell, who brought their unique talents and personalities to the competition. The bar has been set high, and we can’t wait to see how this year’s celebrities rise to the challenge.

Lego Masters has gained an avid fanbase, leading to its fifth season renewal. The show is a collaboration between Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child, and Plan B Entertainment, all working under the license from the Lego Group. Executive producers, including Arnett, Pip Wells, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Karen Smith, Steph Harris, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Jill Wilfert, and Robert May, have played a significant role in shaping the show’s success and ensuring its continued popularity.

Get ready to witness the magic of Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular as these talented celebrities and former contestants come together to create awe-inspiring brick masterpieces, spreading joy and making a positive impact in the process.