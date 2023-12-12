New and Exciting Children’s Movie: Lego Friends Unite!

Lego Friends: The Next Chapter Season 1 is an animated series that is perfect for a cozy family movie night during the upcoming holiday season. It follows the adventures of eight friends named Aliya, Autumn, Leo, Zac, Nova, Paisley, Olly, and Liann as they navigate the challenges and joys of their first year in high school. From engaging in various activities to turning an abandoned building into a community center, these friends stick together through thick and thin.

One interesting fact about the characters is that they are actually reboots of a popular toy line from 2023. This adds an extra layer of excitement for fans of the original toys.

The voice-over cast for Lego Friends: The Next Chapter Season 1 includes talented artists such as Odessa Rojen, Glenn Findlay, Brian Doe, Valin Shinyei, Cole Howard, Kamantha Naidoo, Andrea Libman, Kathleen Barr, Annie Chen, Tabitha St. Germain, and Zion Simpson. Their performances bring these characters to life and make the show even more enjoyable.

Now, let’s talk about how to stream Lego Friends: The Next Chapter Season 1 on popular platforms.

If you have a Netflix subscription, you’re in luck! The series is available for streaming on Netflix. Simply visit their website, sign up for an account, choose a payment plan, and you’ll have access to a wide range of content, including Lego Friends: The Next Chapter Season 1.

Alternatively, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can watch the series on Amazon Prime Video. Just sign in or create an Amazon account and choose the Prime Video membership that suits you best.

Last but not least, Peacock is another streaming platform where you can find Lego Friends: The Next Chapter Season 1. Head over to PeacockTV.com, create an account, choose a payment plan, and start enjoying the show.

Remember to check the availability of these streaming services, as they may change over time. As of this writing, you have multiple options to watch Lego Friends: The Next Chapter Season 1 and spend quality time with your family, immersing yourselves in the heartwarming stories of friendship and adventure.

So gather your loved ones, grab some popcorn, and get ready to embark on this exciting Lego Friends journey together!