Ohio Lawmaker Seeks to Prevent Exclusive Streaming of College Sporting Events

Summary: Ohio State Buckeyes fans expressed their frustration with the recent football game aired exclusively on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. They complained about the additional cost and poor service. Sen. Bill DeMora, D-Columbus, a former Ohio State student, intends to introduce legislation that would prohibit Ohio public colleges and universities from streaming sporting events exclusively on online platforms. He argues that the greed of both the Big Ten and streaming corporations is burdening Ohio’s small businesses, which rely on broadcasting games. DeMora highlights the exorbitant costs that establishments had to pay to show the Purdue game, with one bar shelling out $3,600 to broadcast it on six televisions. This move to online streaming marks the first time since 1997 that an Ohio State football game could not be watched on traditional television channels. In addition to football games, the Ohio State men’s basketball team has scheduled five games for streaming on Peacock, starting with a match against Texas A&M on November 10th.

