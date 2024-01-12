Smashing Pumpkins Seek New Guitarist Through Instagram

The iconic rock band, Smashing Pumpkins, known for their success in the 1990s and 2000s, is on the lookout for a new guitarist. Surprisingly, instead of relying on their extensive network within the music industry, they have turned to Instagram to find potential candidates. With over one million followers, they have opened up the application process to anyone interested in filling the position.

In an Instagram ad, the band stated, “The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist. The application process is open to anyone who might be interested. Applicants may submit a resume and related materials.” Some fans initially thought it was a joke, with one even asking if they accepted air guitar skills. However, the band clarified in a follow-up post that the job posting was indeed real and encouraged fans to remember that they would also be going on tour this year.

Fans have since reacted with excitement, expressing their eagerness to apply for the role. One enthusiastic follower commented, “This is the moment I’ve been waiting for,” while another expressed gratitude for the opportunity. Some even jokingly mentioned abandoning other commitments to focus on learning the guitar for this opportunity. However, the band made it clear that they were specifically seeking a guitarist and not a bass player, as one fan had suggested.

The current lineup of the Smashing Pumpkins consists of three original members – singer Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. Their original bassist, D’Arcy Wretzky, departed from the band in 2000. Despite this vacancy, fans remain excited about the band’s upcoming European tour, scheduled to kick off in June 2024.

Seeking a new guitarist through Instagram showcases how bands are adapting to the digital age and utilizing social media platforms to find talent. It also highlights the band’s commitment to involving their dedicated fanbase in their decision-making process. Aspiring guitarists now have an unprecedented opportunity to showcase their skills and potentially join one of the most influential rock bands of our time.