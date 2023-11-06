New Article Title: The Art of Creating the Original Super Mario Bros. Soundtrack

Koji Kondo, the legendary video game composer, offered insights into the process of crafting the iconic music for the original Super Mario Bros. game on the Nintendo Entertainment System. In his interview with NHK, Kondo revealed that his first attempt at creating the music was scrapped because it did not align with the gameplay. However, his second track, which became known as the Ground Theme, perfectly complemented the movement and rhythm of Mario during gameplay.

When Kondo first saw the graphics and gameplay of Super Mario Bros., he was captivated the vibrant blue sky and green plains, which left a lasting impression. He wanted the music to reflect the joy and excitement of exploring this new game world. Inspired this initial impression, he composed a track that evoked a gentle and relaxing stroll under the sun. However, upon witnessing Mario’s energetic running and jumping, Kondo realized that the rhythm of the first track did not harmonize with the gameplay. Thus, the track was discarded, and the Ground Theme came to life.

Interestingly, it was the feedback from other staff members that led to the recognition that the original track felt out of place. Kondo acknowledged that while the scrapped track matched the game’s background, it did not sync well with the gameplay itself.

To create the Ground Theme, Kondo focused on capturing the physical feeling of running and jumping through a rhythmic melody. This meant conducting extensive trial and error playing the game repeatedly, tweaking the tempo and patterns until he found the perfect rhythm.

Even with the release of new consoles and subsequent Mario games, Kondo continued his meticulous process. Each game brought changes in enemy movements, necessitating adjustments to the overall rhythm. He played the games himself, searching for the proper rhythm before diving into composing.

Working on Super Mario Bros. was a pivotal moment for Kondo, as it marked his transition from creating sound effects to composing background music. Despite the pressure, he embraced the challenge of crafting unique and enjoyable music using only three notes. The Ground Theme received positive feedback from the rest of the team, who marveled at its distinctive sound. Although some likened it to Latin or jazz, Kondo insisted that it should be recognized as game music—a genre of its own, tailored specifically for the game.

