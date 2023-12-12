Florida Voters May Decide on Recreational Marijuana Legalization

Florida could see recreational marijuana legalized in the near future, with voters having the potential to make the decision. The state has already embraced medical marijuana, which was approved a constitutional amendment in 2016. The amendment legalized cannabis for Florida residents with medical marijuana cards who have qualifying conditions such as cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, and HIV/AIDS. Currently, nearly 860,000 patients are registered in the state’s Medical Marijuana Use Registry.

Florida has over 600 licensed dispensaries, operated about two dozen different licensed operators. Trulieve has the highest number of dispensaries in the state, with 129 locations. However, recreational marijuana remains illegal in Florida, despite multiple failed attempts to legalize it. Another endeavor to legalize recreational use will be made in 2024, through the Florida Marijuana Legalization Initiative.

If approved voters, the initiative would allow adults aged 21 and older to possess up to three ounces of marijuana. However, it would not grant permission for individuals to grow marijuana plants for personal use. The initiative is being supported Smart & Safe Florida, a committee that has raised nearly $40 million, including significant funds from Trulieve.

Opposition to the measure has resulted in a court battle, with lawyers arguing that the amendment is misleading and fails to address a single subject as required state law. The Florida Supreme Court is set to decide in April 2024 whether the proposal should move forward.

Despite the opposition, support for the measure is strong. Constitutional amendments in Florida require a 60% supermajority vote for approval. A recent poll conducted the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab found that 67% of respondents “strongly” or “somewhat” support the amendment.

With approximately half of the states in the U.S. having legalized recreational marijuana, and the federal government considering loosening restrictions, Florida could join the growing list. The legalization of recreational marijuana has the potential to generate billions of dollars for businesses in the state, building upon the already lucrative billion-dollar medical marijuana industry.