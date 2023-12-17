Ottawa County Hires New Administrator for Employee Selection Process

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners in Michigan has recently appointed a new Administrator, John Gibbs, who has proposed a significant policy change for the county’s hiring decisions. The proposed change is aimed at consolidating the authority for hiring decisions to Gibbs’ office, essentiallypassing the county’s Human Resources department.

However, concerns about the legality of this move have caused the policy change to be tabled. Ottawa County Corporate Counsel Jack Jordan advised the board to hold off on approving the policies until they could be fully reviewed. He expressed concerns that there may be legal issues or other concerns that need to be addressed before moving forward.

Commissioner Doug Zlystra made a motion to table the policy changes pending corporate counsel review, and it passed a narrow margin. However, the ultraconservative majority faction on the board, known as Ottawa Impact, advocated for discussing and voting on the policies before conducting a review.

The decision to table the policies was seen as a way to ensure that the county is acting within the bounds of the law. Commissioners who voted for the pause emphasized the need for legal guidance to avoid any potential issues or violations. They argued that it is better to take the time to ensure the policies are legally sound before moving forward.

The proposed policy changes put forward Gibbs include allowing county employees to carry guns on the job and giving him the authority to discipline employees at any time. The most significant change, however, is the proposal to have Gibbs’ office oversee the entire employee selection process, effectively sidelining the Human Resources department.

This policy change comes at a time when the county is facing an age discrimination lawsuit related to a previous hiring decision made Gibbs. The proposed changes have led to confusion about what policies have already been vetted the county’s legal counsel and whether there are any legal concerns associated with them.

Overall, the decision to table the policies reflects a desire to ensure that the county follows the proper legal procedures in its hiring decisions. The review process will provide an opportunity to address any concerns and ensure that the policies are in compliance with the law.