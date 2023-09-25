WhatsApp Signing Pings: Revolutionizing the Way Documents are Signed

Leegality, a document infrastructure platform in India, has introduced WhatsApp Signing Pings, a groundbreaking interface for electronic signatures. This new feature aims to resolve the challenges associated with manual paperwork processes that are time-consuming and inconvenient. With WhatsApp Signing Pings, businesses in India can obtain signatures from customers, business partners, and other stakeholders directly through WhatsApp.

WhatsApp, with a user base of 400 million in India, is the most popular digital platform in the country. By leveraging Leegality’s WhatsApp Signing Pings, organizations can capitalize on the digitalization trend and enable their customers to effortlessly engage with eSign links on WhatsApp. This not only streamlines the signing process but also improves customer convenience and satisfaction.

Shivam Singla, the CEO and Founder of Leegality, emphasized the significance of WhatsApp in the Indian context, stating, “In India, WhatsApp is more than an app; it’s a way of life.” Singla added that many crucial business interactions, such as banking, ticket booking, and grocery shopping, are shifting to WhatsApp. Therefore, it is only logical that the process of signing documents should also become simpler and more accessible through this platform.

The integration of Leegality’s WhatsApp Pings offers numerous benefits for both businesses and customers. Businesses can anticipate a significant reduction in drop-offs during the signing process, leading to improved efficiency and productivity. Customers, on the other hand, can conveniently sign important documents from anywhere, at any time, in just a matter of minutes.

Furthermore, Leegality’s WhatsApp Pings ensures the highest levels of security. All document invitations and notifications sent through this interface are end-to-end encrypted, providing robust protection for sensitive information. By offering speed, convenience, and security, Leegality’s WhatsApp Signing Pings emerges as the fastest way to sign documents in India.

Leegality’s WhatsApp Pings integration is open to all Indian businesses that utilize the Leegality platform for document signing. By embracing this innovative solution, organizations can ride the digital wave, enhance their processes, and facilitate seamless engagement with their customers.

To learn more about Leegality’s WhatsApp Pings integration for eSigns and explore their comprehensive range of document workflow solutions, please visit their official website.

Sources:

– Leegality (https://www.leegality.com/features/whatsapp-pings)

– PTI