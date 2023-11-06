Leeds United Maintains Momentum with Victory over Leicester City

Leeds United emerged victorious from their clash against Leicester City last weekend, securing a 1-0 win. This triumph, coupled with Ipswich Town’s dropped points against Birmingham City, has given Leeds a strong boost in their pursuit of promotion.

After 15 games, Leeds still has some ground to cover to catch up with the top two teams. Leicester City’s loss to Leeds was only their second defeat of the season, highlighting the magnitude of the Whites’ accomplishment. The result showcased Leeds’ resilience as they triumphed over one of the league’s toughest opponents so far this season.

The EFL Team of the Week, determined WhoScored.com’s ratings from the recent fixtures, included Daniel Farke as the manager. However, none of the Leeds United players made the cut, despite their impressive performance against Leicester. The absence of goal-scorer Georginio Rutter and man of the match Glen Kamara drew particular attention.

Leeds United’s social media admin expressed disappointment with the team’s exclusion from the EFL Team of the Week. Nevertheless, Marcus Harness from Ipswich Town and Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn Rovers earned recognition as the striker duo due to their exceptional performances, each netting braces.

Leeds United’s recent victory and their continued strong form contribute to the growing belief in their promotion prospects. Fans are now eagerly speculating about the team’s final position in the 2023/2024 season, with options ranging from automatic promotion to a bottom-half finish.

Stay tuned to see if Leeds United can maintain their momentum and secure their desired spot in the league.

