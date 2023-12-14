Five Individuals Apprehended in Drug Raid, Weapons Seized

During a joint operation conducted the Leeds and Irondale police departments, five individuals were arrested in an Irondale residence on charges of drug trafficking and possession of unlawfully modified weapons. The search warrant was executed as a part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Law enforcement officials, including the Leeds Police Department Operations Support Unit and SWAT Team, along with the Irondale Police Department, arrived at the targeted residence on 5th Avenue South in Irondale at 7 a.m. Upon entry, the officers apprehended Markell Jewaun Felder (25), Amber Nicole Rozell (23), Kiara Latris Williams (29), Marquel Demetrice Holmes (21), and Markerris Je’Mar Holmes (23), all from Irondale, Alabama.

During the search, detectives discovered multiple fully automatic weapons, as well as equipment believed to be used for modifying semiautomatic weapons to function as fully automatic. The recovered items also included stolen property, Fentanyl, Methamphetamines (Meth), various other narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.

Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin commended the officers for their diligent work and appreciated the assistance provided the Irondale Police Department. He emphasized the significance of collaboration in removing dangerous individuals from communities and eliminating the destructive influence of firearms and illegal drugs. Chief Irwin also acknowledged the support of federal partners, including the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HISI), who are aiding in the investigation. The involvement of these agencies is expected to result in federal charges.

Anyone with information about this case or other illegal activities is urged to contact the Leeds Police Department.

The defendants, Markell Felder, Amber Rozell, Kiara Williams, Marquel Holmes, and Markerris Holmes, face a range of charges, including drug trafficking, unlawful possession of controlled substances, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. They are currently held at the Jefferson County Jail, with bond amounts ranging from $106,000 to $3,016,000. It is important to note that all suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.