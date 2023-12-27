Cancelations and Condolences in the Korean Entertainment Industry Following Lee Sun-kyun’s Death

In the wake of the sudden passing of Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, the entertainment industry has been hit with a wave of event cancelations and expressions of condolences. Despite the tragic news, industry insiders are hopeful that the community will come together to support one another during this difficult time.

Several press conferences and interviews have been postponed or canceled as a result of Lee Sun-kyun’s untimely death. Local broadcaster tvN announced the rescheduling of its live online press conference for the romantic comedy drama “Marry Me Now,” which was originally slated for Wednesday. The event will now take place on January 1st.

In addition, other prominent figures in the industry have also had to cancel their commitments. Actor Kim Sung-kyu, known for his role in director Kim Han-min’s “Noryang: Deadly Sea,” called off a scheduled media interview. Likewise, director Kim Seong-su and the cast of the popular political film “12.12: The Day” canceled an event meant to celebrate its success.

The news of Lee Sun-kyun’s death has also deeply impacted Korean celebrities and industry insiders, who took to social media to express their grief. Author Lee Min-jin paid tribute to the late actor’s talent and achievements, highlighting his exceptional performances in “Parasite” and “My Mister.” Meanwhile, actor Claudia Kim reflected on the loss of a great talent in the Korean entertainment industry, urging forgiveness and second chances for everyone.

Lee Sun-kyun’s death comes after a recent investigation into allegations of drug use, including marijuana and psychotropic substances. The actor maintained his innocence and had requested a lie detector test during the prolonged police questioning. The circumstances surrounding his death have further shocked and saddened those close to him.

During this difficult time, it is important to prioritize mental health and support those in need. Helplines such as the Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service, Talian Kasih, Jakim’s family care center, and Befrienders Kuala Lumpur are available for individuals seeking assistance or a listening ear.

While the industry mourns the loss of a talented actor, it is hoped that the Korean entertainment community will come together to support one another and remember Lee Sun-kyun’s contributions to the world of film and television.