How to Read WhatsApp Messages Without Being Seen Online

Recently, WhatsApp users have been uncovering tricks and secrets within the application. One of the newest features is video messages. However, there are times when you may not want your friends to know that you are online. Fortunately, there is a simple trick to avoid this.

First, update WhatsApp to the latest version on your Android or iPhone. Then, go to the app’s settings. Look for the “Privacy” tab and tap on it. Within this tab, you will see options related to your “Last seen” timestamp and your online status.

To read your WhatsApp messages without being seen online, select “Nobody” for the first option and “Same as the last seen timestamp” for the second option. This way, your friends won’t be able to see when you are online.

Keep in mind that selecting these settings, you won’t be able to see other people’s online status as well. It’s a trade-off for maintaining your privacy. Additionally, if you encounter any issues with WhatsApp or if you have been blocked someone, you can reach out to WhatsApp through this link. Fill out the form with your personal details and provide a detailed explanation of your problem. WhatsApp will respond to you through your cellphone, allowing for direct communication.

In conclusion, you now have the ability to read your WhatsApp messages without your friends knowing that you are online. By adjusting your privacy settings and updating the app to the latest version, you can maintain a level of privacy while using the platform. Remember to use this trick responsibly and respect the privacy of others as well.

