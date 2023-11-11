Switch OLED: Durability and Performance Surpass Expectations

When Nintendo announced the release of its new version of the Switch equipped with an OLED screen, skeptics were abound. However, after several months of intensive use, it seems that the Nintendo Switch OLED has proven to be surprisingly durable. (Source: Wulff Den)

OLED, the technology now found in screens of smartphones, TVs, laptops, and even gaming consoles like Nintendo Switch and the new Steam Deck, initially faced skepticism due to concerns about burn-in, where an image remains on the screen for too long. Yet, it appears that OLED has overcome these issues and has established itself as a reliable choice.

Take the example of the Switch OLED: YouTuber Wulff Den put it to the test for two years, and it took all this time to notice any visible signs of burn-in. Even after 150 days, there was barely anything noticeable, and even after a year and 50 days, it was still not pronounced. (Source: Wulff Den)

It’s worth noting that Wulff Den’s usage of the Switch is far from typical. Leaving the console on continuously with the same game is not what most users do. Usually, gamers switch games or put the console on standby. Nevertheless, this test demonstrates that the Switch OLED screen is undeniably robust. Even after approximately 18,000 hours of usage, the screen still holds up, astonishing Wulff Den himself. (Source: Wulff Den)

In essence, even for gamers who play eight hours a day, the OLED screen of the Switch should last at least six years. And the burn-in effect, honestly, isn’t as severe as some may assume. Wulff Den continued playing other games without any inconvenience. To experience a truly bothersome issue, one would have to use the console in an extremely intensive manner. (Source: Wulff Den)

OLED technology has made significant advancements in recent years. Experts suggest that these screens could last 100 years if the issue with blue components is addressed. Wulff Den’s test shows that for normal usage, OLED longevity is more than sufficient. Additionally, during the test, no other components, such as the battery or fan, showed signs of deterioration.