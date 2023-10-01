LeBron James Considers Giving His Picks for NFL Games

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and one of the greatest players in NBA history, is not only known for his basketball achievements but also for his business empire and advocacy for social causes. However, his love for football is still evident, as he was a standout player in high school and occasionally shares his opinions on the sport.

While James ultimately chose basketball over football, many believe he could have been a star player in the NFL. Despite not pursuing a football career, he still remains a devoted fan and often takes to social media to discuss the happenings in the sport. In a recent tweet, the future Hall of Famer expressed his desire to share his picks of the week for NFL games on Instagram Live before kickoffs.

James, who is a passionate supporter of the Cleveland Browns, a team currently boasting a 2-1 record, mentioned that he is considering sharing his picks for the upcoming Browns versus Ravens game. The Browns, despite the injury to star running back Nick Chubb, have been performing well, leading in points and total yards allowed.

As an influential figure both on and off the court, LeBron James’ opinions and predictions carry weight. His involvement in the realm of football adds another dimension to his multi-faceted persona. Fans eagerly await his picks and hope to gain insight from one of the greatest athletes of all time.

