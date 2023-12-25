LeBron James Celebrates Career-Best Game with Hilarious Instagram Post

LeBron James continues to embrace his fun-loving dad persona, as evident from his latest Instagram post. Following his remarkable performance in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 129-120 victory over the OKC Thunder, James took to social media to commemorate the game in his own unique way.

Scoring a season-high 40 points and contributing 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks, the 38-year-old basketball star left a lasting impression on the court. And he didn’t miss a beat off the court either, as he shared a video meme on his Instagram account.

In the playful clip, featuring the viral “not real” airplane meme, a woman can be heard saying, “That motherf—-r back there is not real”, while the camera focuses on James in the aisle of the plane, celebrating his victory.

James, known for his wit and humor, added a hilarious caption that read, “Somebody come get her ASAP! She trying to blow my damn cover! #ThekidfromAKRON.” This shoutout was directed towards the woman in the meme.

Although some may label James as a corny dad, the truth is that he has been a dedicated father for nearly two decades. And this is not the first time he has expressed his fatherly affection on social media. Just recently, he shared a heartfelt message for his son Bronny, who made a triumphant return to basketball after battling a cardiac arrest in July.

As one of the greatest basketball players of all time, it’s clear that James is worthy of celebrating his achievements in any way he pleases, even if it means embracing his corny dad side. After all, he’s still dominating the NBA with 40-point games at the age of 38.