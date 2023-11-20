LeBron James Silences Critics with Dominant Performances

LeBron James continues to defy Father Time in his age-38 season in the NBA, showing no signs of slowing down. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar recently showcased his brilliance dropping an impressive 35 points in a game against the Portland Trailblazers. His performance was nothing short of extraordinary, solidifying his status as the best player on the court.

Despite his numerous accolades and achievements, LeBron remains motivated to prove his haters and doubters wrong. Taking to Instagram, he posted his remarkable statistics from the game against Portland, accompanied a caption that indirectly addressed his critics. While not explicitly mentioning them, he expressed his determination to silence those who claimed he had ulterior motives for joining the Lakers, stating, “But I just came here to make movies though! Ain’t that what y’all said right!?!”

LeBron’s comments serve as a firm response to those who alleged that his move to Los Angeles in 2018 was solely driven his off-court interests. The backlash he received did not deter him; instead, it fueled his competitive fire to showcase his exceptional basketball skills.

Throughout the current NBA season, LeBron James has consistently performed at an elite level. As the oldest active player in the league, he has defied expectations averaging 33.9 minutes per game, 25.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.6 steals. These impressive statistics further solidify his status as one of the greatest players of all time.

In his recent games with the Lakers, LeBron has displayed his scoring prowess surpassing the 30-point mark in two out of his last three outings. Against the Phoenix Suns on November 10, he delivered an outstanding performance, recording 32 points.

LeBron James continues to amaze fans and critics alike with his unparalleled skillset and unwavering determination. As he defies the conventional limitations of age, his stellar performances on the court leave no doubt that he is still among the NBA’s elite.

