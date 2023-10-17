LeBron James Shares Never-Before-Seen Childhood Picture on Instagram

LeBron James, one of the greatest basketball players of all time, recently surprised his fans sharing a never-before-seen childhood picture on Instagram. The picture shows a young James, giving us a glimpse into his humble beginnings.

Coming into the 21st season of his career, James is now the oldest player in the NBA at 38 years of age. Despite his age, he continues to prove himself as a formidable force on the court. Over the years, James has worked hard to improve his physique and athleticism, which has been evident in his consistent performance on the court.

At one point, there were rumors that James might retire after the 2023 playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. However, it seems that he has decided to come back for another season in the league, showcasing his dedication and passion for the game.

Looking ahead to the 2023-24 season, James expressed his optimism about the Los Angeles Lakers’ chances. Despite being swept in the Western Conference Finals, he believes that the team can build on their previous successes and continue to improve. With key additions to the roster, including Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood, the Lakers have bolstered their depth and retained their core players.

During the previous season, James put up impressive statistics, averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. He also led his team in minutes played, showcasing his enduring stamina and leadership qualities.

As fans anxiously wait for the new season to begin, James’ Instagram post serves as a reminder of his journey from a young child to a basketball icon. It is a testament to his incredible growth, both physically and professionally, and his unwavering dedication to the sport.

Sources:

– Clutch Points (Michael Corvo)

– House of Highlights