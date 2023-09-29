What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2023?

As the end of September approaches, Netflix has announced the shows and movies that will be leaving its streaming platform in October 2023. Among the titles bidding farewell are the popular TV series “Victorious” and the classic movie “Coming to America”.

“Victorious”, created Dan Schneider, follows a young singer named Tori Vega as she navigates her way through the challenges of attending a performing arts high school. The show, which originally aired on Nickelodeon from 2010 to 2013, gained a large following and launched the music career of its star, Victoria Justice. Fans of the show will need to catch up on their favorite episodes before they leave Netflix.

“Coming to America”, starring Eddie Murphy, is a beloved comedy that tells the story of an African prince who travels to New York City in search of a bride. Released in 1988, the film has become a cult classic and continues to be adored audiences worldwide. Due to licensing agreements, Netflix will no longer have the rights to stream this iconic movie come October.

It’s important for Netflix subscribers to stay informed about which titles will be leaving the platform, as it allows them to prioritize what they want to watch before it’s no longer available. While it may be disappointing to see certain shows and movies go, it also means that there will be room for new content to arrive.

