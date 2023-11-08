Teen Sentenced to Prison After Snapchat Threat Causes Closure of Public Pool

A young man from Leavenworth, Kansas, has been sentenced to prison after making a threatening Snapchat message that led to the temporary closure of a public pool. Landen W. Burgess, 18, has been convicted of attempted aggravated criminal threat and will serve 29 months in prison for his actions.

The incident occurred on July 26 and 27, when Burgess sent a series of threatening messages via Snapchat to an employee at the Wollman Pool. One of the messages included a photo of Burgess holding a gun and pointing it at the camera in a menacing manner. These messages prompted immediate action, resulting in the temporary closure of the public pool.

“We’re thankful that no further harm was caused as a result of this incident,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Social media platforms like Snapchat have become increasingly popular among young people, providing a quick and easy way to communicate with others. However, incidents like this highlight the potential dangers associated with these platforms. Threats made online can have real-world consequences, causing fear and disruption in communities.

It is essential for individuals, especially young users, to understand the gravity of their online actions and the impact they can have on others. While platforms like Snapchat offer entertainment and communication opportunities, they should be used responsibly and respectfully.

It is crucial for parents, schools, and communities to educate young people about responsible online behavior and the potential legal implications of their actions. This incident serves as a reminder of the need for ongoing discussions about digital citizenship and online safety.

FAQ:

Q: What was the crime committed Landen W. Burgess?

A: Landen W. Burgess made a threatening Snapchat message to an employee at the Wollman Pool, leading to the temporary closure of the public pool.

Q: What was Landen W. Burgess sentenced to?

A: Landen W. Burgess has been sentenced to 29 months in prison for attempted aggravated criminal threat.

Q: What were the contents of the threatening Snapchat message?

A: The Snapchat message included a photo of Burgess holding a gun and pointing it at the camera in a menacing manner.

Q: What is the importance of responsible online behavior?

A: Incidents like this highlight the need for individuals, especially young users, to understand the gravity of their online actions and the impact they can have on others. Responsible online behavior is essential for maintaining a safe and respectful digital environment.