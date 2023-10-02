Netflix Releases Trailer for Leave the World Behind, Starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated psychological thriller, Leave the World Behind. The film stars renowned actors Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke in pivotal roles. Directed Sam Esmail, known for his work on the hit series Mr. Robot, the movie follows a family of four who rent a luxurious Airbnb but find their idyllic vacation interrupted the unexpected arrival of the home’s owners.

The trailer provides a glimpse into the intense and mysterious atmosphere of Leave the World Behind. As a blackout ensues, Amanda and Clay, played Roberts and Hawke, are faced with the intrusion of two strangers, G.H. and Ruth, portrayed Ali and Myha’la Herrold. The strangers claim ownership of the house and seek refuge due to a cyberattack. The story takes a dark turn as both families grapple with the impending disaster and the collapse of their once-normal lives.

The film is based on the 2020 novel of the same name Rumaan Alam and aims to explore themes of fear, uncertainty, and humanity’s struggle to find a sense of place in a world on the brink. With an impressive cast and the visionary storytelling of Esmail, Leave the World Behind promises to be a gripping and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

In addition to the stellar cast, the film features supporting performances Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans, and Kevin Bacon. The executive producers of Leave the World Behind include former U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, who continue to champion diverse and engaging storytelling.

Fans of psychological thrillers and the works of Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke can look forward to immersing themselves in the gripping world of Leave the World Behind when it arrives on Netflix.

