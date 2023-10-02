Netflix Releases First-Look Trailer for “Leave the World Behind” Starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke

Netflix has released a first-look trailer for their upcoming apocalyptic thriller, “Leave the World Behind”. The star-studded cast includes Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke. The film, directed Sam Esmail, is set to make its world premiere on October 25th at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, with select theaters release on November 22nd and streaming on Netflix from December 8th.

The story revolves around a massive cyberattack that has devastating consequences for the world. Ali’s character, G.H. Scott, warns the protagonists, Amanda and Clay Sandford (played Roberts and Hawke), that there is no going back to normal as the attack unfolds. What initially starts as a blackout in New York City quickly escalates into a collapsing world, affecting everyone in unexpected ways.

“Leave the World Behind” is based on the novel of the same name written Rumaan Alam. It is a chilling tale that explores the impact of a global crisis on a group of individuals who find themselves trapped together.

The film is produced Esmail Corp, Red Om Films, and executive produced Higher Ground Productions. With a talented cast and a gripping storyline, “Leave the World Behind” promises to be a thrilling and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Check out the trailer to get a glimpse of the intense and suspenseful world of “Leave the World Behind”.