Leave the World Behind Tops Netflix Film Rankings Despite Mixed Reviews

Leave the World Behind, the post-apocalyptic drama starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon, has taken the No. 1 spot on the Netflix film rankings. Produced Higher Ground Productions, founded Barack and Michelle Obama, the film is an adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel of the same name. It tells the story of a society that crumbles when technological infrastructure begins to fail.

Although Leave the World Behind has become a chart-topper on the streaming service, it has received mixed reviews from critics and a polarized response from viewers. The film currently holds a 75% positive rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audience score stands at just 42%.

Viewer reactions on social media have highlighted a common complaint about the film’s 140-minute runtime. One viewer on Twitter described it as a “weird, often funny, often stupid, and ultimately cynical mess of a movie.” Another expressed frustration at the duration, saying, “Leave the World Behind wasn’t bad, but it for damn sure didn’t need to be almost 2.5 hours.”

Despite the criticism, Leave the World Behind has managed to surpass other popular films on Netflix, such as Family Switch and The Grinch. Family Switch, a body-swap comedy directed McG, attracted its own controversy due to a scene involving an “incestuous” kiss. The film centers around a married couple and their two children swapping bodies, leading to the uncomfortable situation.

Both Leave the World Behind and Family Switch are available for streaming on Netflix. While the former may have received mixed feedback, its ability to capture the top spot indicates the ongoing popularity and appeal of post-apocalyptic narratives in the streaming world.