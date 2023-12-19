Leave the World Behind: A Polarizing Apocalyptic Drama Tops Netflix Rankings

The apocalyptic drama “Leave the World Behind,” produced Higher Ground Productions, has reached the number one spot on the Netflix film rankings. Starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon, the film takes place in a society that descends into chaos as technology begins to fail. While it has gained popularity and surpassed other films on the streaming service, it has also received mixed reviews and polarized reactions.

According to the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, “Leave the World Behind” achieved a critics score of 75 percent positive, while the audience score lagged at only 42 percent. Viewers took to social media to share their opinions, with many expressing dissatisfaction with the film’s lengthy 140-minute runtime. Some viewers described it as a “cynical mess,” finding the narrative unsatisfying and unnecessarily pessimistic.

In addition to mixed reviews, the film also drew attention from Elon Musk, who criticized an alleged inaccuracy involving a Tesla in the movie. Musk’s complaint has been met with ridicule from the online community.

While “Leave the World Behind” has made its mark on the Netflix charts, it is not without competition. Another film, the body-switch comedy “Family Switch,” follows closely behind. However, this film has sparked controversy due to a scene that involves a kiss described viewers as “incestuous.” Directed McG, “Family Switch” revolves around a married couple and their children swapping bodies, leading to the uncomfortable situation.

“Leave the World Behind” and “Family Switch” are now available to stream on Netflix, offering viewers different genres and themes to explore.