New Apocalyptic Drama Rises to the Top of Netflix Rankings

A new apocalyptic drama titled “Leave the World Behind” has claimed the number one spot on the Netflix film rankings. Starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon, the film is produced Higher Ground Productions, the company founded former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

Adapted from the 2020 novel of the same name Rumaan Alam, “Leave the World Behind” explores a society on the brink of collapse as technological infrastructure begins to crumble. Despite its success on the streaming service, the film has received mixed reviews from critics, with viewers and even Elon Musk sharing polarized opinions.

Review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes shows a critic score of 75% positive for “Leave the World Behind,” whereas the audience score lags at just 42%. Many viewers took to social media to express their disappointment with the film’s lengthy 140-minute runtime.

Opinions on Twitter ranged from describing the film as a “weird, often funny, often stupid, and ultimately cynical mess” to stating that it was a mistake to watch due to its length. Some argued that most movies do not need to be over two hours long.

In a rather unrelated note, Elon Musk drew attention when he complained about an “inaccuracy” related to a Tesla featured in the film, sparking some humorous backlash.

While “Leave the World Behind” claimed the top spot, it was trailed the body-swap comedy “Family Switch,” which caused some controversy among viewers due to an “incestuous” kiss joke. The film, directed McG, centers around a married couple switching bodies with their children. The contentious scene occurs when the two children, in their parents’ bodies, are forced to kiss at a social gathering.

Both “Leave the World Behind” and “Family Switch” are currently available for streaming on Netflix.