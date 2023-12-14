Apocalyptic Drama “Leave the World Behind” Tops Netflix Rankings Despite Mixed Reviews

The recently released apocalyptic drama “Leave the World Behind” has claimed the top spot on the Netflix film rankings. Starring A-list actors Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon, the film was produced Higher Ground Productions, the company founded Barack and Michelle Obama.

Adapted from Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel of the same name, “Leave the World Behind” explores a society that descends into chaos as technological infrastructure collapses. While it has reached the pinnacle of Netflix’s charts, surpassing titles like “Family Switch” and “The Grinch” animation, the film has garnered mixed reviews from critics and polarized reactions from viewers.

On Rotten Tomatoes, “Leave the World Behind” boasts a 75 percent positive critics score, while its audience score is lower at just 42 percent. Viewers took to social media to voice their opinions, with many criticizing the film’s excessive 140-minute runtime. One viewer remarked that the movie was “a weird, often funny, often stupid, and ultimately cynical mess,” while another regretted choosing to watch it due to its lengthy duration.

Elon Musk even chimed in, taking issue with a perceived inaccuracy related to his Tesla. However, his complaint has since been met with ridicule and parody.

In the rankings, “Leave the World Behind” is followed the body-swap comedy “Family Switch,” which has also sparked controversy. The film features a scene in which two children, in their parents’ bodies, are forced to kiss at a social gathering, leading to criticism and debate.

Both “Leave the World Behind” and “Family Switch” are currently available for streaming on Netflix.