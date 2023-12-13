Leave the World Behind: A Divisive Film Experience

Leave the World Behind, an apocalyptic drama featuring Hollywood stars Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon, has recently reached the top spot on the Netflix film rankings. Produced Higher Ground Productions, founded Barack and Michelle Obama, the film is an adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel of the same name. It explores a society in turmoil as technological infrastructure begins to collapse.

Despite its success on the streaming platform, Leave the World Behind has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film boasts a critics score of 75%, while the audience score lags at just 42%. Many viewers took to social media to express their thoughts on the film, with a common complaint being its excessive 140-minute runtime.

One viewer commented, “Leave the World Behind is a weird, often funny, often stupid, and ultimately cynical mess of a movie. The film takes an awfully long time to finally arrive at the point, and when it does, the point is cartoonishly pessimistic and narratively unsatisfying. I did not care for it.”

Elon Musk also joined the conversation, attracting some attention for his complaint about an alleged Tesla “inaccuracy” shown in the film. However, this critique seems to be more of a humorous observation than a serious concern.

Family Switch: Controversy Surrounding Body-Swap Comedy

In addition to Leave the World Behind, another film making waves on Netflix is Family Switch, a body-swap comedy directed McG. The movie, released at the beginning of this month, became the center of controversy due to a joke involving an “incestuous” kiss.

In Family Switch, a married couple and their two children find themselves magically switching bodies, leading to comedic and sometimes awkward situations. The contentious scene in question features the two children, now in their parents’ bodies, being forced to kiss at a social gathering.

While the film has gained attention for its bold concept, the incestuous kiss scene has generated backlash among some viewers. Netflix continues to offer both Leave the World Behind and Family Switch for streaming on its platform.