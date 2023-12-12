Leave the World Behind Claims Top Spot on Netflix Charts

The apocalyptic drama, “Leave the World Behind,” has become the number one film on Netflix. Starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, and Kevin Bacon, the movie is produced Higher Ground Productions, founded former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. Based on Rumaan Alam’s 2020 novel of the same name, the film portrays a society in chaos as technological infrastructure collapses.

Despite its top-ranking status, “Leave the World Behind” has received mixed reviews from critics, and audience reactions have been polarized. While the film holds a 75% positive rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score lags behind at just 42%. Viewers took to social media to express their opinions, with many criticizing the film for its 140-minute runtime.

Opinions varied among viewers, with some describing the movie as a “weird, often funny, often stupid, and ultimately cynical mess,” while others felt that it was unnecessarily long. However, not all feedback has been negative, with some viewers appreciating the film for its unique approach. Despite the mixed response, “Leave the World Behind” continues to generate discussion and debate.

In a somewhat unexpected turn of events, Tesla CEO Elon Musk voiced his complaint about an alleged “inaccuracy” involving a Tesla featured in the film. This complaint has drawn attention and generated humorous responses from the online community.

Another film, “Family Switch,” which revolves around a body-swap narrative, followed closely behind “Leave the World Behind” on the Netflix charts. While it sparked controversy with a scene involving a kiss between family members, audiences continue to engage with and watch both films.

“Leave the World Behind” and “Family Switch” are currently available for streaming on Netflix, offering viewers a range of apocalyptic drama and comedic body-swap entertainment.