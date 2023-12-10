Are Tesla Vehicles at Risk of Crashing Like in the Movie?

In the latest Netflix movie, “Leave the World Behind,” viewers are treated to a fictional account of a family’s luxurious getaway that takes a chilling turn when a cyberattack disrupts all electronic devices. One scene that caught my attention was a long line of crashed Tesla vehicles on the road. While this makes for an intriguing plot twist, is there any truth to the idea that Tesla vehicles could crash like this in real life?

It is highly unlikely that Tesla vehicles would continue driving in a straight line if electronically compromised. In the event of a cyberattack or electromagnetic pulse (EMP), a Tesla vehicle would most likely shut down and gradually slow down, rather than maintain a fixed trajectory. For this scenario to occur, it would require someone with the ability to rewrite the vehicle’s software or introduce a virus that overrides all commands.

Fortunately, the chances of such an event happening are incredibly low. Tesla implements safeguards and rigorous reviews of their code, making it highly improbable for a virus to affect all vehicles simultaneously. Additionally, Tesla vehicles are designed with neural nets and video capabilities, relying on advanced technology that prioritizes safety.

While a massive EMP or solar event could potentially disrupt Tesla vehicles, they would simply come to a halt due to their electric nature. In such a situation, having a gas-powered vehicle with manual controls may offer some advantages, assuming there are fallback mechanisms in place to override compromised electronics.

As for the cinematic portrayal of crashed Tesla vehicles, the filmmakers did employ CGI to create the effect. However, it’s important to note that no real Tesla vehicles were harmed during the making of the movie.

So, while “Leave the World Behind” provides an entertaining fictional narrative, the likelihood of Tesla vehicles crashing in this manner remains extremely remote. Tesla’s commitment to safety and the expertise of their engineers make such a scenario virtually impossible.