Audiences Continue to Embrace Netflix’s Latest Thriller “Leave the World Behind”

In its second week on Netflix, the apocalyptic thriller “Leave the World Behind” directed Sam Esmail continues to captivate audiences, garnering an impressive 44.9 million views from December 11 to 17. With the additional 41.7 million views it received in its debut week, it appears that Netflix has a hit on its hands. While it remains to be seen if “Leave the World Behind” will secure a spot on the list of most popular films, the film has until March to surpass the record-breaking 134 million views of “Extraction 2” during its 91-day premiere window.

The popularity of “Leave the World Behind” is further exemplified the wide margin it maintains over other films on the streaming platform. The animated film “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” managed a respectable 11.9 million views, but it pales in comparison to the numbers achieved the apocalyptic thriller. Adam Sandler’s animated comedy “Leo” secured the third spot with 9.4 million views, followed closely “Family Switch” and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” with 9.4 million and 8.9 million views respectively.

Meanwhile, on the TV front, Netflix’s latest young adult series “My Life With The Walter Boys” is gaining popularity and has become a topic of debate among viewers, who are divided into Team Alex and Team Cole. The coming-of-age drama amassed an impressive 12.8 million views in its first full week, following its successful debut weekend with over 7 million views. According to Netflix, the series is currently ranked in the Top 10 in 88 countries.

In other TV news, “The Crown” Season 6 experienced a resurgence, climbing back up to the second spot after falling to sixth place the previous week. The release of the final episodes contributed to its increased popularity, attracting 5.8 million views. Meanwhile, “Obliterated” dropped to number three this week, while “Squid Game: The Challenge” maintained its hold on the fifth spot.

For non-English TV content, Netflix hit the mark once again with the live-action manga adaptation “Yu Yu Hakusho.” Garnering 7.7 million views, the series debuted at the top of the non-English TV list, following the success of “One Piece.”

As we delve further into the holiday season, the momentum of “Leave the World Behind” and other popular Netflix titles will be key in determining their place in the record books, solidifying their status as favorites among audiences worldwide.