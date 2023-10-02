Leave the World Behind: Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali Join Forces in Netflix Thriller Trailer

Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali team up for a thrilling ride in the trailer for the Netflix movie “Leave the World Behind.” The movie presents a gripping storyline that showcases the acting prowess of these two talented actors.

In the trailer, Roberts’ character is faced with an apocalyptic event and receives disturbing news from Ali’s character. The tension and suspense are built up throughout the trailer, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. The chemistry between Roberts and Ali is palpable, making their performances all the more captivating.

“Leave the World Behind” is set to be a must-watch thriller that promises to keep audiences guessing and on the edge of their seats. With the star power and acting talent of Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali, this movie is sure to make waves in the industry.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the intense and intriguing world that awaits viewers, setting the stage for an unforgettable viewing experience. Fans of suspenseful thrillers and the work of Roberts and Ali will undoubtedly be eagerly awaiting the release of this film.

