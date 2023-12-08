Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind” Delivers a Gripping and Unique Thriller

Netflix has had a string of successful original movies, and “Leave the World Behind” is no exception. This gripping thriller, adapted from the bestselling novel Sam Esmail, keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its intense apocalyptic storyline.

The story revolves around Amanda (Julia Roberts) and her husband Clay (Ethan Hawke) who rent a luxury home for the weekend. However, their peaceful getaway takes a turn when the owners of the house, GH (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la), unexpectedly show up and request to stay the night. As the night progresses, the family becomes entangled in a web of blackouts, cyber attacks, and a mysterious apocalyptic event. Trust becomes a scarce commodity as nobody knows who to rely on or what is really happening.

Director Sam Esmail, known for his work on “Homecoming” and “Mr. Robot,” brings his unique style and themes to “Leave the World Behind.” His deliberate framing choices and ominous score create a distinct tone that immerses the audience in the emotional journey of the film. While Esmail may not provide all the answers to the mysteries he presents, he ensures that the movie is anything but bland.

The film also benefits from exceptional performances Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Myha’la. Their chemistry and conversations about weighty themes such as unconscious bias and wealth inequality add depth to the narrative. Esmail’s decision to shift the characters’ dynamics making GH and Ruth a father-daughter pairing brings an additional layer of generational friction to the story.

“Leave the World Behind” is not your typical disaster movie. Rather than relying on big-budget spectacle, Esmail focuses on the quieter moments, making them just as gripping as the apocalyptic events. The film is split into five parts, each featuring a notable set piece, demonstrating Esmail’s ability to create impactful moments without overusing them.

While some viewers may find the lack of easy answers frustrating, those willing to embrace the ambiguity will be rewarded with a thrilling and unique experience. “Leave the World Behind” is a masterclass in storytelling and a testament to the power of a distinct directorial vision.

“Leave the World Behind” is available to watch now on Netflix, offering audiences the chance to delve into this gripping and superbly performed thriller.