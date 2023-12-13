Thriller Movie Claims Top Spot on Netflix

A sensational new thriller has taken the streaming world storm. With its release on Netflix just days ago, the apocalyptic film, directed Sam Esmail, quickly skyrocketed to the number one spot among English-language films. Garnering an impressive 41.7 million views from December 4 to 10, it became the most-watched title of the week.

This achievement is even more remarkable considering that the movie only made its Netflix debut on December 8, following a brief theatrical run. The intense interest in “Leave the World Behind” is evidenced the significant gap between it and the second-place contender, “Family Switch,” which claimed 18.6 million views.

In the realm of TV series, a different show has seized the top spot. “Obliterated” outperformed the previously dominant “Squid Game: The Challenge” garnering 9 million views in its second week on the platform. However, “Squid Game” did not falter, securing third place with 6.6 million views during the week that the show crowned its very first winner.

Other noteworthy entries on the Netflix charts include the latest young adult drama, “My Life with the Walter Boys,” which secured second place, and the long-awaited sixth season of “The Crown,” which claimed the sixth spot. Additionally, “Virgin River” maintained a strong viewership, landing in eighth place for its eighth consecutive week on the list.

In an unprecedented move, Netflix also unveiled an extensive report detailing viewership data for roughly 18,000 titles, encompassing both acquired and original content, over the first six months of the year. This publication marks the first time a streaming platform has provided such comprehensive insight into its performance. Netflix’s report documents the highs, lows, and everything in between, totaling approximately 100 billion hours viewed from January to June.

As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, this transparency in reporting audience data sets a new standard for the industry. With their finger on the pulse of viewer preferences, Netflix remains at the forefront of providing engaging content that captivates millions of viewers worldwide.