New Psychological Thriller “Leave the World Behind” Comes to Netflix

In the latest heart-pounding addition to Netflix’s collection of thrillers, “Leave the World Behind” takes viewers on a suspenseful journey as a cyberattack triggers a blackout, leaving a group of strangers stranded with no knowledge of the situation. Based on the National Book Award finalist Rumaan Alam, this gripping film brings together an ensemble cast of celebrated actors and rising stars.

Julia Roberts leads the cast as Amanda Sanford, a city woman seeking an escape who books a rental home for her family. However, their peaceful weekend getaway takes an unexpected turn when two strangers arrive, claiming to be the owners of the house and warning of the blackout. Roberts, known for her iconic roles in films like “Pretty Woman” and “Erin Brockovich,” previously collaborated with director Sam Esmail on the series “Homecoming.”

Mahershala Ali portrays G.H. Scott, Ruth’s father, who arrives at the rental home with news of the blackouts. Ali, a two-time Academy Award winner for his performances in “Moonlight” and “Green Book,” has also impressed audiences with his roles in series like “True Detective” and “Luke Cage.”

Ethan Hawke plays Clay Sanford, Amanda’s husband, who is more trusting than his wife. Hawke, recognized for his work in films like “Gattaca” and “Training Day,” has also made his mark in horror films such as “The Purge” and “Sinister.”

Myha’la and Farrah Mackenzie portray Ruth Sanford and Rose Sanford, respectively. Ruth, played Myha’la Herrold, is George’s daughter and desires the Sanfords to leave the house, while Rose, played Farrah Mackenzie, is Amanda and Clay’s daughter who just wants to watch “Friends.” Myha’la has gained recognition for her role in HBO’s “Industry” and the horror film “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Farrah has appeared in shows like “The United States of Al” and the remake of Amazon’s “Utopia.”

Charlie Evans, making his film debut, takes on the role of Archie Sanford, Amanda and Clay’s teenage son. Additionally, Kevin Bacon brings his seasoned talent to the screen as Danny, a local near the rental home.

Produced Barack and Michelle Obama, “Leave the World Behind” combines a captivating story with an exceptional cast. Brace yourself for a suspenseful and thrilling experience as the characters navigate their way through the unknown in this must-watch psychological thriller, now streaming on Netflix.